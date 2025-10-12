How to watch Denmark vs Greece: Live streams, TV info for World Cup qualifier

Watch Denmark vs Greece today as UEFA World Cup qualifying Group C heats up with an important clash in Copenhagen, with all the details here on TV coverage and live streaming.

Denmark vs Greece: Key information

► Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

► Kick-off time: 19:45 BST / 20:45 CET / 14:45 ET

► Venue: Parken, Copenhagen

► TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Fox Sports (US)

► Free stream: Virgin Media Play (Ireland), Alpha TV (Greece)

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Can I watch Denmark vs Greece for free?

You can watchDenmark vs Greece for free in the Republic of Ireland through Virgin Media, or in Greece through Alpha TV.

Viewers in Ireland will find the game on terrestrial TV on Virgin Media Two, with a free live stream on the Virgin Media Play website.

In Greece, the is with public broadcaster Alpha TV and streaming live on the Alpha TV website.

Geo-restrictions apply, so you'll need a VPN to access your home coverage while abroad – more on that below.

Can I watch Denmark vs Greece in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Denmark vs Greece on Amazon Prime Video, who have plenty of World Cup qualifiers to go at.

Interestingly, these are now being offered on a pay-per-view basis, at a price of £2.49 per match. You don't need an active Prime membership to buy the live stream.

How to watch Denmark vs Greece in the US

Fans in the US can watch Denmark vs Greece on Fubo Sports Network.