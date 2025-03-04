How to watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era – Streaming details for new series

Liverpool might currently be strolling towards the Premier League title under new manager Arne Slot, but the impact his predecessor Jurgen Klopp had on the club will never be forgotten, and is indeed commemorated in a new docu-series entitled Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era.

The four-part series, which is out on Amazon Prime in select countries, takes viewers behind the scenes of the German manager's final season in 2023/2024, reflecting on the way he transformed the club since taking charge in 2015.

When Klopp left Borussia Dortmund to take the job, Liverpool were in the midst of a long slump, only briefly interrupted by their near-miss in the 2013/2014 Premier League title race. Despite a slow start, he turned the club back into giants in England and Europe, winning the Champions League in 2019 and then the Premier League the following year - their first league title in 30 years.

The series features interviews with key players and pundits, and of course Klopp himself, and promises "unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to his final six months in charge".

Watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era in the UK

Football fans in the UK can watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era on Amazon Prime Video, with the series having premiered on February 28, 2025.

All four episodes are available to watch now and will be for the foreseeable future.

A subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs £5.99 a month, and you also get access with a general Prime membership at £8.99 a month. Amazon Prime Video comes with 30-day free trial for new customers.

International broadcast options

Outside the UK, there are limited options for watching Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era.

At present, it's only available to Amazon Prime Video users in the UK, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), and the Nordics (Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland).

It is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video – it is not available on any other streaming platforms.

Can I watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era in the US? At present, Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era is not available to watch in the US on Amazon Prime Video or any other streaming platform. We'll update this page whenever US streaming becomes available.

Abroad right now? You can still watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era from anywhere with a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch from anywhere

Abroad right now and eager to watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era? It might not be available in whichever country you're in, but you can still access your usual Prime Video library from abroad with a VPN.

Prime Video is geo-restricted but a Virtual Private Network will allow you to alter your device's location so you can stream content as if you were back home in your living room.

Trailer: Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era

All about Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era

Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era promises "the complete story of Liverpool FC’s journey back to the summit of world football" during Klopp's nine years in charge.

The series focuses on Klopp's final season in charge in 2023/2024 but each episode moves back and forwards in time to chart the club's progress under the German.

In the present day, viewers are offered "unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to his final six months in charge", with Klopp "seen up close and personal" and his squad filmed "in unprecedented detail".

That behind-the-scenes action is intermingled with flashbacks to and commentary on the major milestones of Klopp's tenure, including the Champions League triumph in 2019 and the Premier League title in 2020. Key interviewees include club captain Virgil van Dijk, former Liverpool player and current pundit Jamie Carragher, and the German journalist Raphael Honigstein.

Klopp's shock announcement part-way through the 2023/2024 season that he'd be standing down sent shockwaves through the sport, and sparked the TV studios into action, with Amazon securing the rights to a fly-on-the-wall docuseries. Klopp's final campaign didn't have the dream ending the producers perhaps dreamed of, with Liverpool's Premier League title challenge unravelling with a poor run of form late in the season. Klopp's farewell was, however, laden with silverware as the club lifted the EFL Cup for the second time under his management.

Players and figures interviewed

Jurgen Klopp

Virgil van Dijk

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alisson Becker

Pepijn Lijnders

Andy Robertson

Curtis Jones

Harvey Elliott

Jayden Danns

Jamie Carragher

Adam Lallana

Raphael Honigstein

Production details

Broadcaster: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Studio: Lorton Entertainment

Lorton Entertainment Producers: Ed Barratt, Julian Bird, Lucy Hardy, Angus Paskin-Orr, Kenneth Shepherd and Jonathan Smith.