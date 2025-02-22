Watch Manchester City v Liverpool: Live streams, TV channels for clash of Premier League titans

Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool for a clash of Premier League titans on Sunday, February 23.

Defending champions City may have already given up on the title race but can they still influence it? Liverpool have stuttered slightly in recent weeks and can't afford to let their foot off the gas, with their lead at the top of the table down to a virtual five points over Arsenal.

City have been all over the place this season but are always dangerous, so despite the discrepancy in the league table, this remains a mouth-watering clash between the top two English sides of the past half-decade.

This guide explains how to watch City Liverpool online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• Man City v Liverpool Date: Sunday, 23 February 2025

• Man City v Liverpool Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET

• Man City v Liverpool Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

• Man City v Liverpool TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Where to watch Man City v Liverpool in the UK

Man City v Liverpool will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK, as part of the broadcaster's 'Super Sunday' on February 23.

After Newcastle v Forest at 2pm GMT, City and Liverpool are up at 4.30pm, with coverage starting at 4pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

To get Sky Sports direct from Sky, you'll need a 24-month contract on either a satellite TV or streaming-oriented package – check out their latest prices. For a more flexible option, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Sky's streaming partner, NowTV, where the sports plan currently costs £26 a month.

Watch Manchester City v Liverpool in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Man City v Liverpool through Optus Sport, the streaming platform that has every single Premier League game available to watch.

To get Optus Sport, you need to register and pay AU$24.99 a month.

Away from Australia right now? You won't want to lose out on your sweet deal while abroad, and you don't have to... you can use a VPN to unblock Optus Sport from anywhere – more on that below.

Watch Man City v Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home when Man City v Liverpool is on? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNS and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Manchester City v Liverpool in the US

In the US, you can watch Manchester City v Liverpool on USA Network, which is a cable TV channel.

No cable? No problem. There's no direct streaming platform for USA Network but you can get it through the 'cord-cutter' streaming services such as Sling TV and Fubo. Sling Blue starts from $45.99 a month, while Fubo starts at $82.99 a month.

► Noel Gallagher names four key Manchester City players who will leave the club at the end of the season

Watch Manchester City v Liverpool in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch Manchester City v Liverpool through Fubo. Canadian Fubo is different to the US Fubo, and fans in Canada have it good as it's their one-stop shop for streaming the Premier League, with every game available live. Plans start from $29.99 a month.

For more information on global broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25