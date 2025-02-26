Is Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal on TV? Live streams and how to watch Premier League game today

Arsenal won 3-0 back in November thanks to goals from Saka, Partey and Nwaneri

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal on Wednesday, as the teams placed second and third in the Premier League go head-to-head at the City Ground on Wednesday February 26.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Key information • Date: Wednesday, February 26 2025 • Kick-off time: 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET • Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports 2, Discovery+ (UK) | Peacock (US), Optus Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Nottingham Forest will hope to close the gap on second-placed Arsenal in Wednesday's top-four showdown at The City Ground.

The Tricky Trees are just six points behind Mikel Arteta's side but that gap could be reduced to three come full time in Nottinghamshire.

Forest recently lost back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since November after suffering defeats to Fulham and Newcastle United but there is still hope UEFA Champions League can be achieved ahead of next season.

Arsenal suffered a shock defeat of their own last time out, losing 1-0 to Graham Potter's West Ham United side thanks to Jarrod Bowen's first-half strike.

The Gunners are yet to lose away from home in the league in 2025 and will hope for a vital three points against Nuno Espirito Santo's side this weekend.

Watch Forest vs Arsenal in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live on TNT Sports or Discovery+. Coverage begins at 6.30 pm GMT on TNT Sports 2.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which you'll need to stream TNT Sports content online, costs £30.99 a month. You can also get TNT Sports on a pay-TV package - prices vary by provider.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal elsewhere in the world

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in the US

Fans in the US can watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal on Peacock, the NBC streaming platform.

Subscriptions start from $7.99 a month and will get you half of the Premier League games each weekend (the other half are on USA Network).

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all Premier League games down under. Plans start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in New Zealand?

You can indeed watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in New Zealand, courtesy of Sky Sport. Streaming plans on Sky Sport Now start from $49.99 a month.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in Canada?

In Canada, Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal will be live-streamed on Fubo, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

