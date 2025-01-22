How to watch PSG vs Manchester City online: Live stream, TV channel, preview for Champions League game

Watch PSG vs Manchester City as two big-money clubs look to keep their Champions Leaguehopes alive in should be a dramatic encounter. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch PSG vs Man City with a free live stream among the viewing options, plus the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• PSG vs Man City Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2024

• PSG vs Man City Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET

• PSG vs Man City Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

• PSG vs Man City FREE Stream: Virgin Media (Ireland)

• PSG vs Man City on TV: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US)

Watch PSG vs Man City for FREE

You catch watch PSG vs Man City free of charge if you're in Ireland, with Virgin Media Ireland providing coverage on TV and live stream.

Virgin Media has the rights to several Champions League games each round, with six games in total this week. Four of them will be shown for free on Virgin Media Two, including PSG vs Man City on January 22.

You can watch Virgin Media Two through Ireland's national Digital Terrestrial Television service, Saorview, but you can also watch online with Virgin Media Play, which will have the PSG vs Man City live stream. There is an app, but watching is as simple as pressing play through your internet browser – there's no registration or payment required.

Not in Ireland right now? You can still access your Virgin Media coverage when travelling, by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch PSG vs Man City from abroad

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching PSG vs Man City. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's great for watching football on the move and it also comes with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch PSG vs Man City in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch PSG vs Man City on TNT Sports and Discovery+. The game will be shown on TNT Sports 1 on TV, with a live stream on Discovery+, the online platform for TNT Sports content.

You'll need the Discovery+ Premium plan, which will set you back £30.99 a month. You can also add TNT Sports to your TV package, whether it's with Sky, Virgin, EE, or anyone else – prices vary by provider.

Watch PSG vs Man City in the US

Fans in the US can watch PSG vs Man City online on Paramount+, which will be a familiar destination for many fans given they show every single Champions League game live.

All you need is the Paramount+ Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year. You can even take advantage of a seven-day free trial.

Where else can I watch PSG vs Man City?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

For full information on global broadcast options, check out our guide to Champions League live streams 2024/25.

PSG vs Man City: Preview

This is a massive game for both PSG and Manchester City, with both sides facing the prospect of bowing out of the Champions League at the opening league phase. For clubs underpinned by so much wealth – Qatari backers in the case of PSG, Abu Dhabi for Man City – that would be a major embarrassment. There's a lot at stake.

Of the 36 teams that make up this new-look league phase, Man City lie 22nd and PSG 25th in the table. With six out of the eight games played, it's highly unlikely that either side can qualify automatically for the knockout phase as one of the top eight teams. Instead, they'll be relying on a play-off place as one of the teams ranked 9th to 24th. If they finish any lower than that, they'll crash out completely after the eighth and final game.

Man City have arrested their outright crisis, in which they lost an unprecedented number of games under manager Pep Guardiola, but they're far from being back to their best, even if they thumped Ipswich in the Premier League at the weekend. They've left themselves with work to do in the Champions League – after early wins over Slovan Bratislava and Sparta Prague they lost to Sporting Lisbon and Juventus either side of a damaging draw with Feyenoord.

As for PSG, they're top of Ligue 1 in France but are enduring another tough campaign in the Champions League, where they have fallen short so often despite their owners' desperation to lift the trophy. They beat RB Salzburg last time out, and Girona in the first week, but they have been handed a nightmare draw of fixtures, losing to Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

The quality of those clubs will give them confidence they're not far off the pace, and while Man City represents another cruel draw, they will smell blood given the lack of confidence surrounding City right now.