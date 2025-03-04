Watch PSV v Arsenal: Live streams and TV details for Champions League last-16 tie
Here's how to tune into the first leg in Eindhoven
Watch PSV vs Arsenal on Tuesday 4 March for a high-stakes clash in the last-16 of the 2024/2025 Champions League, with all the information here on live streams, TV channels, and how to tune in wherever you are in the world.
Arsenal's season has started to unravel, with two weeks of dropped points damaging their Premier League title hopes perhaps beyond repair, after exiting both domestic cup competitions in the past couple of months. However, they're still alive and kicking in the Champions League and begin the knockout phase after finishing third in the league phase.
PSV finished in 14th in the league, meaning they needed to come through a play-off tie against Juventus, toppling the Italian giants in dramatic fashion with an extra-time goal from Ryan Flamingo at the Philips Stadion a fortnight ago.
It should be a cracking first-leg contest in Eindhoven on Tuesday night and we'll bring you all the details on how to watch a PSV vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere in the world.
Key information
• PSV v Arsenal Date: Tuesday, 4 March, 2025
• PSV v Arsenal Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET
• PSV v Arsenal Venue: Philips Stadion, Eindhoven
• PSV v Arsenal TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime | Paramount+ (US)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Watch PSV vs Arsenal: Live stream in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Arsenal play PSV on Tuesday March 4 on Amazon Prime Video.
Amazon has the rights to the odds Champions League fixture and PSV vs Arsenal is one of them. You can get a live stream with a subscription either to Prime Video (£5.99 a month) or to the general Amazon Prime (£8.99 a month), and it works across a range of devices. What's more, new customers get a 30-day free trial.
Amazon's involvement means PSV vs Arsenal is not being shown on TNT Sports or its streaming platform, Discovery+.
Watch PSV vs Arsenal from anywhere
What if you're out of the country when PSV vs Arsenal kicks off and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market. Grab yourself a bargain...
Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Watch PSV vs Arsenal elsewhere in the world
Where to watch PSV vs Arsenal in the US
Fans in the US can watch a PSV vs Arsenal live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.
Paramount+ is the streaming home of the CBS Golazo coverage, with the general show featuring Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.
You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.
Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on March 4.
Watch PSV vs Arsenal in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch PSV vs Arsenal City on Stan Sport, which is the main Champions League rights-holder down under.
Subscriptions cost $27 a month, as you'll need the Stan Sport package ($15 a month) on top of a base subscription ($12 a month)
It's an early start for fans in Australia – kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Wednesday March 5.
Where to watch PSV vs Arsenal in New Zealand
You can indeed watch PSV vs Arsenal in New Zealand, with DAZN New Zealand showing the Champions League games.
Subscriptions to DAZN start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract, or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.
Kick-off for this game scheduled at 9am NZDT on Thursday March 5.
Watch PSV vs Arsenal in Canada
Similarly to New Zealand, there will be a PSV vs Arsenal live stream on DAZN on Wednesday. Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis.
► How to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25
Can I watch PSV vs Arsenal for free?
There are no legitimate free-to-air broadcasters for PSV vs Arsenal on Tuesday.
You could, in theory, watch PSV vs Arsenal for free by taking out a free trial with Amazon Prime Video. New customers (or those returning after a long absence) are offered a 30-day free trial, so you could sign up, watch the game, and then cancel, if you didn't think you'd get enough value out of continuing.
In Ireland, multiple Champions League games are available for free through RTÉ and Virgin Media, but not this one.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Patrick manages the How To Watch content across FourFourTwo and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. A lifelong Evertonian, he now plies his own footballing trade on the bobbly pitches of the famous Bristol Downs League.
