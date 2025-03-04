Watch PSV v Arsenal: Live streams and TV details for Champions League last-16 tie

Watch PSV vs Arsenal on Tuesday 4 March for a high-stakes clash in the last-16 of the 2024/2025 Champions League, with all the information here on live streams, TV channels, and how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal's season has started to unravel, with two weeks of dropped points damaging their Premier League title hopes perhaps beyond repair, after exiting both domestic cup competitions in the past couple of months. However, they're still alive and kicking in the Champions League and begin the knockout phase after finishing third in the league phase.

PSV finished in 14th in the league, meaning they needed to come through a play-off tie against Juventus, toppling the Italian giants in dramatic fashion with an extra-time goal from Ryan Flamingo at the Philips Stadion a fortnight ago.

It should be a cracking first-leg contest in Eindhoven on Tuesday night and we'll bring you all the details on how to watch a PSV vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere in the world.

Key information

• PSV v Arsenal Date: Tuesday, 4 March, 2025

• PSV v Arsenal Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET

• PSV v Arsenal Venue: Philips Stadion, Eindhoven

• PSV v Arsenal TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime | Paramount+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch PSV vs Arsenal: Live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Arsenal play PSV on Tuesday March 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon has the rights to the odds Champions League fixture and PSV vs Arsenal is one of them. You can get a live stream with a subscription either to Prime Video (£5.99 a month) or to the general Amazon Prime (£8.99 a month), and it works across a range of devices. What's more, new customers get a 30-day free trial.

Amazon's involvement means PSV vs Arsenal is not being shown on TNT Sports or its streaming platform, Discovery+.

Watch PSV vs Arsenal from anywhere

What if you're out of the country when PSV vs Arsenal kicks off and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Watch PSV vs Arsenal elsewhere in the world

Where to watch PSV vs Arsenal in the US

Fans in the US can watch a PSV vs Arsenal live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

Paramount+ is the streaming home of the CBS Golazo coverage, with the general show featuring Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on March 4.

Watch PSV vs Arsenal in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch PSV vs Arsenal City on Stan Sport, which is the main Champions League rights-holder down under.

Subscriptions cost $27 a month, as you'll need the Stan Sport package ($15 a month) on top of a base subscription ($12 a month)

It's an early start for fans in Australia – kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Wednesday March 5.

Where to watch PSV vs Arsenal in New Zealand

You can indeed watch PSV vs Arsenal in New Zealand, with DAZN New Zealand showing the Champions League games.

Subscriptions to DAZN start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract, or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game scheduled at 9am NZDT on Thursday March 5.

Watch PSV vs Arsenal in Canada

Similarly to New Zealand, there will be a PSV vs Arsenal live stream on DAZN on Wednesday. Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis.

Can I watch PSV vs Arsenal for free?

There are no legitimate free-to-air broadcasters for PSV vs Arsenal on Tuesday.

You could, in theory, watch PSV vs Arsenal for free by taking out a free trial with Amazon Prime Video. New customers (or those returning after a long absence) are offered a 30-day free trial, so you could sign up, watch the game, and then cancel, if you didn't think you'd get enough value out of continuing.

In Ireland, multiple Champions League games are available for free through RTÉ and Virgin Media, but not this one.