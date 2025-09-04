How to watch Slovakia vs Germany: Live streams, TV details for World Cup qualifier

Watch Slovakia vs Germany on Thursday as Julian Nagelsmann's side travel to Bratislava to kick off their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Slovakia vs Germany: Key information ► Date: Thursday, September 4 ► Kick-off time: 19:45 BST / 20:45 CET / 14:45 ET ► Venue: Národný futbalový štadión, Bratislava ► TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Fox Sports (US) ► Free stream: Das Erste (Germany) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

While other groups in the UEFA World Cup qualification process are already underway, Group A is only just kicking off due to Germany's presence in the latter stages of the Nations League earlier in the year – they lost to eventual winners Portugal in the semi-final and to France in the third-place play-off.

Germany are the heavy favourites to eventually top Group A, which also features Northern Ireland and Luxembourg.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Slovakia vs Germany online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch Slovakia vs Germany in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Slovakia vs Germany on Amazon Prime Video, who have a fair few World Cup qualifiers streaming live.

These are purchased on a pay-per-view basis, at a price of £2.49 per match, and that's without needing to have a Prime subscription.

How to watch Slovakia vs Germany in the US

Fans in the US can watch the game on Fox Sports Plus or the Fox Sports app.

Can I watch Slovakia vs Germany for free?

You can watch Slovakia vs Germany for free in Germany. The game is with public broadcaster ARD on Das Erste on TV or streaming via the ARD browser player.

Watch Slovakia vs Germany from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

