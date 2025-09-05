How to watch Ukraine vs France: Live streams, TV details for World Cup qualifier

Watch Ukraine vs France on Friday as Didier Deschamps' side travel to Poland to play Ukraine to kick off their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Ukraine vs France: Key information ► Date: Friday, September 5 ► Kick-off time: 19:45 BST / 20:45 CET / 14:45 ET ► Venue: Wrocław Stadium, Poland ► TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Fox Sports (US) ► Free stream: TF1+ (France) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

While other groups in the UEFA World Cup qualification process are already underway, Group D is only just kicking off due to France's presence in the latter stages of the Nations League earlier in the year – they lost to Spain in the semi-final but beat Germany in the third-place play-off.

France, who were runners-up in the last World Cup, are the heavy favourites to eventually top Group D, which also features Iceland and Azerbaijan. Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembele, and Hugo Ekitike all feature in France's squad for the game.

Read on for all the information on how to watch France vs Ukraine online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch Ukraine vs France in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Ukraine vs France on Amazon Prime Video, where several UEFA World Cup qualifiers are live on a pay-per-view basis.

It costs £2.49 to purchase the live stream for the game, and you don't need a Prime subscription to do so.

How to watch Ukraine vs France in the US

Fans in the US can watch Ukraine vs France on Fox Sports 2 or the Fox Sports app.

Can I watch Ukraine vs France for free?

You can watch Ukraine vs France for free in France. The game is with public broadcaster TF1, on its flagship TV channel or on its streaming service, TF1+. You can also stream TF1 for free on Molotov. Coverage is geo-restricted to France in both cases.

Watch Ukraine vs France from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

