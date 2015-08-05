Which team has got the toughest start to the new Premier League season?

How tough are your side's opening fixtures? Can you look forward to a joyous false dawn? Or is there an early-season sacking on the horizon instead? This infographic (kindly given to us by Ben Mayhew) plots your Premier League club's first seven matches of the season.

We've used the best odds we could find (multiple bookmakers) to chart how difficult each fixture is for your team, and then visualised them via a basic traffic light system. The big reds ones are the games best watched through your fingers, but get the beers in for the big blue circles!

There could be tough starts to the season ahead for Crystal Palace and Newcastle, while you might want to select Manchester United, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Watford attackers in your Fantasy Football side.

Saturday August 8, 2015

Man United vs Tottenham 12:45

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa 15:00

Everton vs Watford 15:00

Leicester vs Sunderland 15:00

Norwich vs Crystal Palace 15:00

Chelsea vs Swansea 17:30

Sunday August 9, 2015

Arsenal vs West Ham 13:30

Newcastle vs Southampton 13:30

Stoke vs Liverpool 16:00

Monday August 10, 2015

West Brom vs Man City 20:00

Friday August 14, 2015

Aston Villa vs Man United 19:45

Saturday August 15, 2015

Southampton vs Everton 12:45

Sunderland vs Norwich 15:00

Swansea vs Newcastle 15:00

Tottenham vs Stoke 15:00

Watford vs West Brom 15:00

West Ham vs Leicester 15:00

Sunday August 16, 2015

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal 13:30

Man City vs Chelsea 16:00

Monday August 17, 2015

Liverpool vs Bournemouth 20:00

Saturday August 22, 2015

Man United vs Newcastle 12:45

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa 15:00

Leicester vs Tottenham 15:00

Norwich vs Stoke 15:00

Sunderland vs Swansea 15:00

West Ham vs Bournemouth 15:00

Sunday August 23, 2015

West Brom vs Chelsea 13:30

Everton vs Man City 16:00

Watford vs Southampton 16:00

Monday August 24, 2015

Arsenal vs Liverpool 20:00

Saturday August 29, 2015

Newcastle vs Arsenal 12:45

Aston Villa vs Sunderland 15:00

Bournemouth vs Leicester 15:00

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace 15:00

Liverpool vs West Ham 15:00

Man City vs Watford 15:00

Stoke vs West Brom 15:00

Tottenham vs Everton 17:30

Sunday August 30, 2015

Southampton vs Norwich 13:30

Swansea vs Man United 16:00

Saturday September 12, 2015

Everton vs Chelsea 12:45

Arsenal vs Stoke 15:00

Crystal Palace vs Man City 15:00

Norwich vs Bournemouth 15:00

Watford vs Swansea 15:00

West Brom vs Southampton 15:00

Man United vs Liverpool 17:30

Sunday September 13, 2015

Sunderland vs Tottenham 13:30

Leicester vs Aston Villa 16:00

Monday September 14, 2015

West Ham vs Newcastle 20:00

Saturday September 19, 2015

Chelsea vs Arsenal 12:45

Aston Villa vs West Brom 15:00

Bournemouth vs Sunderland 15:00

Newcastle vs Watford 15:00

Stoke vs Leicester 15:00

Swansea vs Everton 15:00

Man City vs West Ham 17:30

Sunday September 20, 2015

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace 13:30

Liverpool vs Norwich 16:00

Southampton vs Man United 16:00

Saturday September 26, 2015

Tottenham vs Man City 12:45

Leicester vs Arsenal 15:00

Liverpool vs Aston Villa 15:00

Man United vs Sunderland 15:00

Southampton vs Swansea 15:00

Stoke vs Bournemouth 15:00

West Ham vs Norwich 15:00

Newcastle vs Chelsea 17:30

Sunday September 27, 2015

Watford vs Crystal Palace 16:00

Monday September 28, 2015

West Brom vs Everton 20:00

