20 overpriced transfers that absolutely worked out

It’s largely nonsense that a gigantic price tag weighs so heavily on a footballer that they’re doomed to subsequently fail. Plenty do, mind: Andy Carroll, for one.

The big-money signings covered here weren’t mere eyebrow-raisers. They were proper WTF moments that caused people to shake their heads and mutter that most damning of indictments: “Game’s gone.” In these instances, though, the game actually hit new heights...