One player every Premier League club SHOULD have signed this summer

The Unai Emery era at the Emirates got off to a disappointing start this weekend, as Manchester City ran out 2-0 winners against Arsenal. The hosts struggled to mount an attacking threat for much of the game, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moving out wide in the second half to accommodate Alexandre Lacazette through the middle.

Emery won’t want to play his star striker on the flank all season, and he may already be regretting his failure to land an out-and-out winger during the window. Guedes would have been a realistic target given PSG’s need to balance the books, but the Portuguese looks set to join Valencia instead.