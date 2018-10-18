One player from EVERY Premier League club whose fortunes have radically changed
By Greg Lea
Radically changed fortunes
A year is a long time in football, and a player's fortunes can be radically different 12 months apart. Sometimes that works out well in the shape of improved form or increased game time, but on other occasions the opposite is true.
In this slideshow, we pick out a player from each Premier League club who finds himself in a drastically different position today than he did this time last year...
Arsenal: Sead Kolasinac
Signed on a free transfer in summer 2017, Kolasinac made a fine start to life at the Emirates Stadium. With Nacho Monreal redeployed as a left-sided centre-back in Arsene Wenger’s 3-4-3 system, the burly Bosnian became first choice at left-wing-back and earned plenty of admirers for his strength, aggression and powerful runs forward.
An injury sidelined Kolasinac early this season, though, and now Monreal has the left-back slot locked down in Unai Emery’s back four. The former Schalke man has played just once so far in 2018/19 – and that appearance came when Arsenal shuffled their pack for the long trip to Qarabag in the Europa League.
Bournemouth: Jermain Defoe
Eyebrows were raised when Bournemouth handed Defoe a three-year contract last summer, with his limited involvement this term making that decision look even more puzzling. Now 36, the former England international has played just 13 minutes of top-flight football in 2018/19, compared to five starts in the Cherries’ first eight games this time last year.
With Josh King and Callum Wilson performing well for Eddie Howe’s side, Defoe has spent much of the campaign on the bench. A couple of cameo appearances against MK Dons and Blackburn in the EFL Cup have been the highlights of his season so far.
Brighton: Ezequiel Schelotto
Schelotto played midfield or full-back as needed last season, and started 10 matches in a row toward the end of the campaign. Thus far, though, he hasn’t even made a bench for the Seagulls in the Premier League or the EFL Cup, having been relegated to the position of third-choice right-back after the summer acquisition of ex-Barcelona man Martin Montoya.
A January exit is surely on the cards for the 29-year-old, who reportedly came close to departing the Amex Stadium in the summer.
Burnley: Tom Heaton
At the start of last season, Heaton as Burnley’s captain, first-choice goalkeeper and an England World Cup squad contender. Everything changed when the former Manchester United man sustained a shoulder injury in September; Nick Pope performed brilliantly as the Clarets’ stand-in shot-stopper, so much so that it was he who travelled with Gareth Southgate & Co. to Russia in the summer.
Heaton is now fit again, but Joe Hart has since arrived at Turf Moor and, in Pope’s absence, taken control of the No.1 jersey. The 32-year-old may have to leave Burnley if he wants regular first-team football.
Cardiff: Harry Arter
A midfield stalwart at Bournemouth for eight years, Arter fell out of favour midway through 2017/18 and didn’t feature in a single league game for the Cherries after New Year’s Day. That convinced the midfielder to push for a move away in the summer, and his wish was granted when Cardiff agreed to take him on a season-long loan.
Neil Warnock’s side have endured a difficult start to the campaign, but Arter has been a rare bright spot so far. His bite and energy make him a good fit for this Cardiff team, who will have to scrap and battle for every point as they strive to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.
Chelsea: David Luiz
Few have enjoyed a more radical swing of fortune over the past year than Luiz. Ostracised and blamed under Antonio Conte, the Brazilian played just twice in the league last term after October.
Much of that was down to a knee injury that kept him sidelined, but it’s no secret that he wasn’t trusted by the former Chelsea boss. The defender has not been shy in coming forward to praise current manager Maurizio Sarri, who has restored Luiz to the heart of the backline. The ex-PSG stopper is yet to miss a minute of action in the Premier League so far this season.
Crystal Palace: Aaron Wan-Bissaka
An injury crisis at Selhurst Park forced Roy Hodgson to throw Wan-Bissaka in at the deep end last term; four of the young right-back’s seven starts last term came against Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. All of those appearances came after Christmas – many Palace fans had probably never even heard of the defender this time last year.
Wan-Bissaka is now firmly established as Hodgson’s right-back of choice, impressing with his recovery pace and lung-busting runs down the flank to complement his aggressive ball-winning.
Everton: Leighton Baines
A regular in Everton’s defence for well over a decade, Baines seem to have been ousted by Lucas Digne for good. The 33-year-old missed a large chunk of last season through injury, but he was still the go-to left-back at Goodison Park and played every minute of 2017/18’s last nine games after regaining full fitness.
It took just three matches this year for Marco Silva to demote him in favour of Digne, though, and Baines faces a major fight to win his place back now.
Fulham: Sergio Rico
From Europa League winner and Spain contention to Fulham’s bench as third-choice goalkeeper. In truth, Rico’s talents always looked a little over-exaggerated by his supporters at Sevilla, but he was making a name for himself and even won a senior cap for his country in 2016/17.
He remained first-choice stopper at Sevilla until April of last year, but is yet to make a league appearance for Fulham behind Marcus Bettinelli and fellow summer arrival Fabri.
Huddersfield: Collin Quaner
Considering their start, it’s no surprise that there aren’t too many candidates at Huddersfield to be included under the ‘massive upswing’ category. Travelling fast in the opposite direction is forward Quaner: a regular impact sub last term as one of David Wagner’s first ports of call from the bench, the German is absolutely nowhere this season.
A spot on the bench in the EFL Cup – without playing – is as good as it’s got so far. He could yet return to the fold if Town continue to struggle for goals, but things don’t look great for Quaner right now.
Leicester: Ben Chilwell
Leicester had to be patient with Chilwell last season – in his first proper season as a first-choice player ahead of Christian Fuchs, even the young left-back himself admitted that he struggled for consistency.
But after a disciplined summer of extra work and focus, the 21-year-old has emerged a different beast in 2018/19. Chilwell has arguably been Leicester’s joint-best player alongside James Maddison, earning his first three England caps and looking remarkably assured at such a level. Claude Puel’s patience has been well and truly rewarded.
Liverpool: Joe Gomez
Without an early-season injury to Nathaniel Clyne last year, it’s hard to see where Gomez might have gotten game time. As it happens, he was on rotation at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who eventually won that battle.
Not that it matters anymore; despite missing the Champions League final and the World Cup through injury, Gomez has come back this term in exceptional form – and in his more natural centre-back role too. He’s arguably even outshone Virgil van Dijk thus far.
Manchester City: Benjamin Mendy
Sometimes players improve, sometimes managers have other favourites… and sometimes, a year-long injury can keep hidden just what a player can bring to their team. Sidelined and restricted to entertaining via social media for the vast majority of last year, Mendy has roared back into the Manchester City lineup and brought an entirely new dimension to their build-up play.
He’s one of the first names on the team sheet and there’s a noticeable difference in City’s performances when he’s unavailable.
Manchester United: Luke Shaw
It would be easy to pick a Manchester United player underperforming or on a downturn, but the biggest variance comes from a player on the opposite trajectory. Should he have been playing beforehand? Is he really taking his chance now, or merely looking better as results have been worse? Yes, and yes.
Shaw made eight league starts in the whole of last term; he’s already on seven this year and is in the team on merit. Back in the England fold under Gareth Southgate, a new contract at Old Trafford is just around the corner.
Newcastle: Rob Elliot
Dropping from first-choice goalkeeper this time last year to not even being substitute now must sting, and Elliot is now approaching 12 months without playing for the Magpies.
Injuries came at the wrong times in 2017/18; first, he was ousted by Karl Darlow and then by successful January signing Martin Dubravka, who was snapped up permanently last summer. Elliot’s last game was December 27, 2017, and it looks more likely than not that he’ll hit that anniversary.
Southampton: Fraser Forster
Another paid-up member of the frustrated keeper’s union is Southampton’s Forster, whose fall from grace hasn’t even been as a result of injury. The former Celtic man was the Saints’ regular No.1 and a contender for the same role with England, but on Boxing Day it all changed.
After a string of early-season blunders he was dropped and left as a sub for the remainder of the campaign, first by Mauricio Pellegrino and then Mark Hughes. The 30-year-old hasn’t even made the bench this season following the signing of Angus Gunn.
Tottenham: Lucas Moura
An explosive start to the season earned Lucas the August award for Premier League Player of the Month, completing his emergence from bit-part, mid-season signing to a crucial player in Spurs’ system.
Tottenham needed the Brazilian to step up with Son Heung-min busy on South Korea duty for much of the early season, and the 26-year-old responded. After a few largely ineffective months as a sub winger, Lucas has found his place in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans – and even bagged himself a return to the Brazil squad.
Watford: Will Hughes
The Watford midfielder had a couple of spells in the team last term, but they were annexed by injury and being out of favour. Last season under Marco Silva his first Premier League appearance didn’t come until October 28, from whence he slowly established himself either side of hamstring knack.
But he has grown in prominence under Javi Gracia, playing a narrow role from the right of midfield, bringing energy, skill and invention that the Hornets’ front players have thrived off.
West Ham: Aaron Cresswell
Once upon a time, Leighton Baines and Cresswell looked destined to battle it out to become England’s first-choice left-back. The fight never really materialised, but their fortunes are mirrored now nonetheless.
Cresswell was an almost ever-present for West Ham last term, missing just two league games – yet he’s played just once in the top flight this term, with new boss Manuel Pellegrini preferring Arthur Masuaku on the left-hand side of his back four.
Wolves: Raul Jimenez
The summer signing has immediately slotted into Nuno’s first team at Molineux, leading the line and providing a physical presence which complements the pace and trickery of Wolves’ wider attackers. Jimenez has scored twice and assisted three more in five different Premier League matches, demonstrating a measurable impact.
That’s in stark contrast to his regular role of last season: a late sub for Benfica almost every week, closing out the game for 10 or 15 minutes at a time.
