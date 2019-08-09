Predicted! FourFourTwo's 2019/20 Premier League table

They’ve rightly won a lot of admirers, but do they have enough quality? The Blades have broken their transfer record four times this summer, culminating in the £17.5m arrival of Swansea’s Oli McBurnie – one of four Championship arrivals.

Ravel Morrison is comfortably the most interesting of all, but nobody is quite sure what version of the midfielder we’ll get in 2019/20. Sheffield United have a fine manager to steer them in Chris Wilder, but even the experimental 51-year-old might find this a challenge too far.