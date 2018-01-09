Revealed! The 20 footballers with the highest market value

Philippe Coutinho sealed his dream move to Barcelona at the weekend, joining the Catalan club from Liverpool for a reported fee of €160m. That makes the Brazilian the second most expensive footballer of all time, but did Barça pick up a bargain or pay over the odds?

In this slideshow, we use data from the CIES Football Observatory to reveal the 20 players with the highest market value from Europe’s top five leagues. All figures are calculated by assessing criteria such as age, position, contract duration, performance and international status.