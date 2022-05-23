Manchester United report: Red Devils target Declan Rice makes decision on West Ham future

Manchester United could be left frustrated in their efforts to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, as reports say the England man has no intention of leaving the Hammers.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed another superb season in east London, picking up the club’s Player of the Year award after helping them qualify for Europe again with a seventh-place finish.

According to the Mirror, United’s new boss Erik ten Hag is keen to bring the central midfielder to Old Trafford this summer, while Rice’s former club Chelsea are also interested.

(Image credit: Getty)

However, both Premier League giants are unlikely to get their man, as the newspaper says that Rice is happy to stay at the London Stadium for another season.

The youngster has another two years left to run on his contract and he is wary of making a big move with the World Cup coming up in November.

Rice might then wait another year before heading out of east London for what’s likely to be an eye-watering fee.

(Image credit: Getty)

Boss David Moyes has previously said he believes Rice is worth more than £100 million, while he’s valued by the Transfermarkt website at £67.5m.

The 2022/23 campaign is set to be a hectic one, with a major tournament stuck in the middle of what is already a packed schedule.

West Ham will play in the Europa Conference League next season, as well as the Premier League and two domestic cups.

Rice made 50 appearances for Moyes’ side this season, scoring five goals, and the guarantee of regular game time and European football in a familiar environment could be a tempting prospect before the fixture carnage begins.

