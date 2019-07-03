Wednesday's big transfer rumours: Atletico Madrid target Arsenal star in major signing

What the papers say

A potential transfer for Leicester City’s Harry Maguire makes headlines in Wednesday’s papers. Manchester United have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old, but according to the Daily Telegraph they will have to pay more than £90 million and make him the most expensive defender of all time. The centre-back has made it clear he wants to leave Leicester, The Sun says, while the Daily Mirror reports that Arsenal have also launched a £50 million bid for his signature.

Real Madrid are keen to include Gareth Bale in a potential deal for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, the Daily Mail reports. The Old Trafford side are said to be reluctant to sell Pogba for less than £150 million, but reports in Spain suggest Madrid are planning to propose a player-plus-cash offer to sweeten the deal, the paper adds.

Atletico Madrid are eyeing up a potential move for Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann, the Daily Mirror says. The Spanish side need a top player to replace the Barcelona-bound Griezmann and can offer the France international a return to the Champions League after the Gunners failed to qualify, the paper adds.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a new long-term contract with Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The Daily Telegraph says the deal is expected to run for at least five years and could be worth more than £150,000-a-week.

Arsenal are highly unlikely to land Wilfried Zaha as Crystal Palace are determined not to sell their star man, the Daily Mirror reports. The hierarchy at Palace are said to be angry as they believed the Gunners have deliberately set out to unsettle Zaha. The paper says Arsenal’s first approach of around £40 million has been dismissed out of hand.

Social media round-up

Aston Villa are set to make an £8million bid for Mo Salah's Egyptian team-mate as they continue their summer spending spree https://t.co/7ZbxUS0xEjpic.twitter.com/CCmskrWdDN— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) July 3, 2019

Liverpool to demand £25m for Lovren as AC Milan look to bolster their defencehttps://t.co/HtrqRydrCc— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) July 2, 2019

Leicester close in on Ayoze Perez after agreeing £30m fee with Newcastle https://t.co/aPr4izyuWjpic.twitter.com/lQHK8cVmF3— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 2, 2019

Players to watch

Dani Olmo: Manchester United have reportedly offered £35 million for the Dinamo Zagreb midfielder. The Daily Mail says reports in Croatia suggest United are keen to sign the Spain Under-21 international after an impressive run at the European Championship in Italy.

Nathan Ake: The Bournemouth defender is reported to be likely to sign for Manchester City in the summer. The Manchester Evening News says the 24-year-old is being considered as City hunt for a new centre-back.

