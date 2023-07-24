Arsenal could offer Kylian Mbappe swap deal – with fan favourite departing: report

Arsenal could be ready to part with one of their most beloved superstars in a bid to land Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

The Frenchman is believed to have agreed a deal with Real Madrid next year upon the expiry of his Paris Saint-Germain contract – and following an offer from the Saudi Pro League, there have been reports of Premier League sides moving for the World Cup winner.

Following rumours that Mbappe favours Arsenal over any other English side, however, manager Mikel Arteta could facilitate a move for the superstar by offloading Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli could be sacrificed to sign a new superstar (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to an astonishing report from Football Transfers, Martinelli could be used as a makeweight in a deal to bring Mbappe to Arsenal, with the Gunners rekindling their historic interest in the star.

Arsene Wenger twice attempted to bring the forward to north London, once when Mbappe was still to break into the Monaco first team and once before his mammoth move to Paris.

Football Transfers claims that despite Liverpool also holding an interest in the 24-year-old, the Gunners are better placed financially. Martinelli only signed a new contract last season but is already one of the club's highest earners and shifting him would create a little more space for Mbappe on the wage bill.

Furthermore, the two speedsters are both best suited to the left-wing spot and cutting in onto their right.

Kylian Mbappe is a target for Arsenal (Image credit: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Despite the report and the interest, it remains highly unlikely that Arsenal tempt Mbappe to north London, with Saudi Arabia and Real Madrid both leading the way in the race for his signature.

Martinelli is valued at €80 million by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners spending £200m early in the window.

The Gunners could be targeting two more Manchester City players, according to reports. Xavi Simons is on the radar and Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too. Takehiro Tomiyasu is set for an "intriguing switch", while Moises Caicedo looks Chelsea-bound.

Arsenal are believed to want another right-winger, while Gabri Veiga favours Arsenal over Spurs.