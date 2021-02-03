Arsenal transfer news: Gunners failed in late move for Barcelona defender Junior Firpo

Arsenal attempted to sign Barcelona defender Junior Firpo towards the end of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners made an approach for the left-back in an attempt to secure cover for Kieran Tierney.

The Scotland international is firmly established as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice pick in that position, but there is little in the way of natural cover for Tierney.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles joined West Brom on a season-long loan before the January transfer window closed on Monday.

Sead Kolasinac is on loan at Schalke and Bukayo Saka has been used in a more advanced role this season.

Arsenal identified Firpo as a player capable of competing with Tierney for the left-back spot, but their attempt to bring him to the Emirates Stadium failed.

RAC1 report that Arsenal were not able to reach an agreement with Barcelona before the mid-season market shut for business.

Firpo is out of favour at the Camp Nou and has made only four appearances in La Liga this term.

However, Barcelona decided to keep hold of the 24-year-old for the remainder of the campaign.

“Junior is with us and he did well in the minutes he has had,” Ronald Koeman said in January.

“It depends on what each young player wants, we cannot lose all the players either. We need a squad to face the many games that remain.”

Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand and Crystal Palace duo Tyrick Mitchell and Patrick van Aanholt were also linked with a January switch to Arsenal.

However, the Gunners were unable to complete a deal for a new left-back and will reassess their options at the end of the campaign.

Arteta’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat by Wolves on Tuesday, with David Luiz and Bernd Leno both shown red cards at Molineux.

Arsenal sit 10th in the Premier League table and are eight points adrift of the top four.

