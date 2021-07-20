Arsenal transfer news: Gunners targeting at least three more signings this window

Arsenal could reportedly make as many as four more signings before the summer transfer window closes at the end of next month.

Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga joined from Anderlecht this week, following Portuguese left-back Tavares' move from Benfica.

Brighton and England defender Ben White is expected to complete a £50 million switch to the Emirates in the coming weeks, but, according to football.london, technical director Edu's work is far from done yet.

James Maddison is the biggest name that the Gunners are currently being linked with - although you'd have to say a move for the Leicester attacking midfielder seems rather unlikely.

Regardless of the 24-year-old's rumoured £60 million price tag - which could well prove prohibitive for Arsenal at present - why would he leave a club likely to be in the top four mix again for one without European football and rebuilding after their worst league finish in 26 years?

There has been talk of Martin Odegaard, who impressed on loan from Real Madrid in the second half of last season signing on a permanent basis. That would appear to be a much more realistic option, although Edu and co. may have to wait and see whether the Norwegian features in Carlo Ancelotti's plans at the Bernabeu.

A replacement for Granit Xhaka is a high priority after the former captain departed for Roma, but with Juventus also said to be showing an interest in Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli - who caught the eye with some fine displays for Italy at Euro 2020 - the Gunners might have to set their sights elsewhere.

Wolves' Ruben Neves had been rumoured to be keen on a move to the Emirates - or could Yves Bissouma follow White from Brighton to North London? The Mali international has reportedly been a target for some time.

With Arsenal also short of back-up for Bernd Leno in goal after Mat Ryan returned to Brighton (merger incoming, anyone?) - West Brom's Sam Johnstone and Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale have both been mooted as potential options - and Hector Bellerin believed to want to leave, potentially necessitating a new right-back, Mikel Arteta's squad could have quite a fresh feel about it come September.

