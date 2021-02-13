Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta’s side handed boost in Isco pursuit

Arsenal have been handed a potential boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid playmaker Isco.

The Spain international has fallen out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane.

Isco has been restricted to just 13 La Liga appearances so far this season, only three of which have been starts.

The attacking midfielder was linked with a loan exit in January, with Arsenal among the clubs who were said to be interested.

The Gunners did borrow a player from Madrid in the mid-season market, as Martin Odegaard moved to the Emirates Stadium until the end of the campaign.

In the end Isco stayed put, which means he will remain at Madrid until at least the summer.

Arsenal could renew their interest in the former Malaga man ahead of next season, with Mikel Arteta said to be on the lookout for more creativity.

And according to Sevilla sporting director Monchi, Isco is keen to leave the Bernabeu.

Sevilla were also linked with the 28-year-old in January, but Monchi insists they did not try and sign him.

"The conversation lasted approximately 15 or 20 seconds. It is news that has come out, he asked me and I said no, that was all the interest in Isco,” he told Estadio Deportivo .

"We do not live in a basement and read things, but I talk to the president or vice-president on a day-to-day basis, and there are things that jump out and the president asks me if that is true and I say 'Yes, yes, I have not told you', but it is not the case with Isco.

"It is a rumour, a logical rumour, because he wants to leave and here is a coach [Julen Lopetegui] with who he played at a high level, but there is absolutely nothing, not a movement."

If Isco is indeed keen to leave Real Madrid, Arsenal will hope that their positive relationship with the club could aid a potential pursuit this summer.

Odegaard and Dani Ceballos are both currently on loan with Arteta’s side from the Spanish giants.

