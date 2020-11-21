Aston Villa v Brighton live stream, BT Sport, Saturday 21 November, 3.00pm GMT

Aston Villa can go joint-top of the Premier League table with a game in hand if they beat Brighton at home on Saturday.

Dean Smith’s side have enjoyed a superb start to the season, hammering Liverpool 7-2 and Arsenal 3-0 in a run that took them to sixth place and within a point of the top four before the international break.

The hosts are boosted by the return to fitness of winger Bertrand Traore, while Kortney Hause could also be in line to feature.

However, Bjorn Engels and Frederic Guilbert miss out with injuries.

The visitors travel to Birmingham in desperate need of a victory after a seven-match winless run in all competitions.

That form has left them in 16th place, just three points above the relegation zone.

Seagulls skipper Lewis Dunk will return to the defence after serving a three-match suspension, while Aaron Connolly and Solley March are in contention for a starting spot.

However, Davy Propper is ill and Leandro Trossard’s muscular problem has put his involvement in doubt.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

WATCH THIS GAME Get a Now TV Sky Sports pass week here

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this weekend

Fancy a flutter on Aston Villa v Brighton?

Aston Villa are currently priced at 6/5 for the win by 888Sport. Netting you a £12.50 profit from a £10 bet.

What's more, 888Sport are offering new customers bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus as their welcome offer to you.

New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply

Meanwhile, Brighton are generously placed at 13/5 for the win by Betfair. That'll score you £23 profit on a £10 stake.

Betfair are currently offering new customers up to £100 in Free Bets to welcome you on board.

New customer offer. Place 5 x £10 or more bets to receive £20 in free bets. Repeat up to 5 times to receive maximum £100 bonus. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Exchange bets excluded. Payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.

Want a little more? Bet365 are offering 9/1 on Aston Villa to win 2-1 (profit of £90 on a £10 bet), and 11/1 for Brighton to win by the same margin (£110 profit on a £10 bet).

Bet365 reward new customers with up to £100 in Bet Credits

Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

Odds correct at time of writing. 18+ T&C apply. Gamble Responsibly

GET SKY SPORTS AND BT SPORT ON NOW TV (Image credit: PA) GUIDE 88 Premier League games in one place! How to watch BT Sport, Sky Sports and BBC games on a Now TV Stick

Use a VPN to watch an Aston Villa v Brighton live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Bukayo Saka assist. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you 380 matches live to stream on-demand, plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

(Image credit: Future)

OTHER GUIDES

Champions League live stream best VPN: how to watch from anywhere in the world

Barcelona live stream: how to watch wherever you are in the world

Real Madrid live stream: how to watch anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com