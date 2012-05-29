Atletico agree to sign Turkey midfielder Emre

The 31-year-old, who also had stints at Inter Milan, Newcastle and Galatasaray, will sign a two-year deal later this week subject to a medical, Atletico said on their website.

It will be their second signing of the close season after the Europa League winners said on Monday they had agreed a deal with Porto forward Cristian Rodriguez, a Uruguay international.

"Emre has everything he needs to triumph at Atletico," the player's compatriot and new team-mate Arda Turan said.

"He has shown personality in taking the reins at major clubs and his experience can help us a great deal in key games."