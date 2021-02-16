Barcelona v PSG live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Barcelona v PSG live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 16 February, 8.00pm GMT

The Champions League last 16 kicks off with arguably the showcase fixture of the round as five-time winners Barcelona host last season’s runners-up PSG at the Camp Nou.

These two teams played out one of the greatest ties the competition has ever seen in 2017, when Barca overturned a 4-0 first leg defeat by scoring two stoppage time goals in a 6-1 win in Catalonia to stun the French side.

Neymar played a key role in that tie, scoring twice for Barca, but this time the Brazilian will line up against his former employers.

It was Barca who suffered humiliation last year, crashing out with an 8-2 quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich that they will be determined to make up for this term.

This will be Mauricio Pochettino’s first Champions League game as PSG manager and the Argentine has good pedigree in the competition, having led Tottenham to the 2018/19 final.

Barca narrowly missed out on top spot in Group G, winning five of their six games but dropping into second place on the final day after a 3-0 defeat to Juventus saw them fall behind the Italians on head to head record.

PSG’s final group position also came down to head to head as they finished narrowly above RB Leipzig in a group that also featured Manchester United and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Neither club is where they would like to be domestically. Barca are currently third in La Liga, eight points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand, while PSG are second in Ligue 1, one point behind Lille.

Ronald Koeman’s side suffered a 2-0 Copa del Rey defeat to Sevilla in midweek but have otherwise been in excellent recent form, winning seven in a row in the league.

PSG are on a four-match winning run, which included a 2-1 victory over Nice on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Barcelona v PSG live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

