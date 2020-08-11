Bayern Munich release new third kit ahead of 2020/21 season – and will wear it in Champions League this week

Bayern Munich have released their new third kit ahead of the 2020/21 season, but will debut it earlier than that, in their remaining Champions League matches this season. Bayern face Barcelona in a one-legged Champions League quarter final on August 14.

You can order the new Bayern third kit from the adidas store from August 13.

The new shirt draws inspiration from the red glowing diamond pattern featured in the Allianz Arena’s outer shell. The hand painted red diamond Rauten design can also be found in the crest of the club and in the Bavarian flag.

(Image credit: adidas)

As is traditional on the club’s shirts, the slogan "Mia san mia" can be found as a sign off on the back of the neck. The slogan - roughly translated - means "we are who we are" and is a common slogan used but the club and its fans.

Bayern clinched their record eighth straight Bundesliga title last season, as well as the DFB-Pokal, and will be hoping to secure a historic treble in the Champions League this summer.

We can think of worse ways to christen a new football kit.

