Blackburn sign Schalke midfielder Jones

"He's a fantastic signing for us. He's got a fantastic engine, he can go box-to-box, he's a genuine all round midfield player," Rovers manager Steve Kean said in a club statement on Tuesday.

Jones, 29, has played his entire career in Germany and represented the country at international youth level before opting to play for the U.S. in 2010 having been eligible due to his father's nationality.

He had fallen out of favour with Schalke coach Felix Magath in the past few months, who had questioned Jones' commitment and banned him in November from the senior squad leaving him to train with the reserves.

Jones' arrival follows that of Paraguay striker Roque Santa Cruz, who re-joined the club on loan from Premier League rivals Manchester City last Friday.