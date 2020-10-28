Borussia Dortmund v Zenit live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Borussia Dortmund v Zenit live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 28 October, 8.00pm BST

Both sides will be hoping for a reaction to opening day defeats when Dortmund face Zenit in Germany on Wednesday.

The top two seeds in Group F suffered setbacks on the opening day, as the Bundesliga giants were soundly beaten 3-1 by Lazio in Rome and the Russians fell to a last-gasp 2-1 defeat at home to Club Brugge.

Dortmund will hope to use home advantage to bounce back after responding to the Lazio defeat with an impressive 3-0 win over rivals Schalke over the weekend.

They have won all three of their Bundesliga matches at the Westfalenstadion this season and are on a three-match winning run there in the Champions League too.

Boss Lucien Favre will be without the injured quartet Emre Can, Nico Schulz, Marcel Schmelzer and Dan-Axel Zagadou, but defender Manuel Akanji returned against Schalke.

For Zenit, Sardar Azmoun and Malcom’s involvement is in doubt as they are struggling for fitness, and Russia international Artem Dyzuba is likely to lead the line.

The visitors travel to Germany in poor form though, after following up their Brugge defeat with a 2-1 league loss at home to Rubin Kazan on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport ESPN in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

