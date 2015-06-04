BREAKING NEWS: Chiellini out of Champions League final

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini will miss Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona after sustaining a calf injury.

The Italian champions trained without the centre-back in Vinovo on Thursday after he suffered problems in his left calf during Wednesday's session.

Following examinations at the club's training centre, Chiellini was found to have suffered a grade-one injury to the calf and would subsequently miss this weekend's clash in Berlin.

"The defender will not be available for the match against Barcelona," Juve stated on their official website.