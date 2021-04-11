Burnley v Newcastle United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Burnley v Newcastle United live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 11 April, 12pm BST

Newcastle will be looking to boost their Premier League survival hopes when they visit Burnley in the early kick-off on Sunday.

Steve Bruce’s side delivered a dismal display in their final match before the March international break, going down 3-0 to Brighton at the Amex Stadium. Bruce demanded a response against Tottenham last weekend, and that is exactly what he got: the Magpies were excellent and deserved more than the 2-2 draw that Spurs held on for. Newcastle fans will want to see the same sort of intensity and proactivity when their team head to Turf Moor for another pivotal game this weekend.

Newcastle are three points outside the bottom three at the time of writing, although they will drop into the relegation zone for the first time all season if Fulham beat Wolves on Friday night. Without a victory in seven matches, Bruce’s side desperately need to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

Burnley are in a more comfortable position than their upcoming opponents, but Sean Dyche will not be celebrating another season of survival just yet. The Clarets threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Southampton last time out, and they remain only seven points above the dreaded dotted line. Burnley should still stay up and may well do so at a canter, but they still need another couple of victories to guarantee their top-flight status.

The Clarets will have to make do without Erik Pieters, Kevin Long, Robbie Brady and Ashley Barnes, but Phil Bardsley could be back from compassionate leave.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Ryan Fraser, Andy Carroll, Federico Fernandez, Isaac Hayden and Fabian Schar, but Callum Wilson could be fit enough for a place in the matchday squad. The Magpies beat Burnley 3-1 in the reverse fixture in October and will hope for a repeat of that result here.

Kick-off is at 12pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

