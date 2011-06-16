Champions League final returns to Wembley

The decision, taken unanimously by the European governing body's executive committee, was made to mark the English FA's 150th anniversary, UEFA president Michel Platini told reporters.

"This may seem exceptional but I think it was important for us to respect this anniversary of our game," said Platini. "If we don't know our past, we don't know our future," he added.

"The Football Association is the oldest of all the national football associations," he added, describing 2013 as "an exceptional moment in our beautiful game.

"We will also celebrate 150 years of the Laws of the Game, we felt it was our duty at UEFA to help the FA celebrate in some special way.

Wembley staged this year's final, which Barcelona won 3-1, although there was widespread criticism about ticket prices.