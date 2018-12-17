Champions League last 16: Draw in full
The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League has thrown up some intriguing ties.
The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League is:
Schalke v Manchester City
Atletico Madrid v Juventus
Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain
Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund
Lyon v Barcelona
Roma v Porto
Ajax v Real Madrid
Liverpool v Bayern Munich
The first legs will be played on February 12/13/19/20 and the returns on March 5/6/12/13.
