Champions League last 16: Draw in full

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League is:

Schalke v Manchester City

Atletico Madrid v Juventus

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain

Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund

Lyon v Barcelona

Roma v Porto

Ajax v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Bayern Munich



The first legs will be played on February 12/13/19/20 and the returns on March 5/6/12/13.