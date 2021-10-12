Chelsea transfer news: Real Madrid and Juventus join Blues in race for Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid are interested in signing Monaco youngster Aurelien Tchouameni but face competition from Juventus and Chelsea, say reports.

The 21-year-old has earned rave reviews in Ligue 1 and was called up to the France squad for the first time last month.

He then earned a starting spot as Les Bleus beat Spain in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday.

Tchouameni has been tracked by Real for a long time, Marca writes, and the Bernabeu hierarchy see him as an alternative to Casemiro.

The youngster’s France team-mate and PSG star Kylian Mbappe remains the top target for the Madrid club, but they will have more cash available next summer when Marcelo, Gareth Bale and Isco’s lucrative contracts expire.

However, Chelsea and Juve have already asked about the availability of the central midfielder.

It’s no surprise to see Tchouameni being linked to some of Europe’s biggest clubs so soon after his role in France’s Nations League triumph.

The future looks bright for the former Bordeaux man, who has featured in his country’s last five games and didn’t look overawed by the occasion at San Siro one bit.

He became a firm fixture in the Monaco side in his debut season last term, scoring three goals in 43 appearances in all competitions.

But Tchouameni, who has represented France at every age level from Under-16 upwards, will not come cheap.

He has a deal until 2024 with the Ligue 1 side and the Transfermarkt portal shows that his market value is on an upward trajectory, rising more than double from €16 million this time last year to €35m currently.

