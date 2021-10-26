Chelsea v Southampton live stream: How to watch the Carabao Cup from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Southampton live stream, Tuesday 26 October, 7:45pm BST

Looking for a Chelsea v Southampton live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Chelsea host Southampton in Round Four of the Carabao Cup, as the sides meet for the second time this month.

The Saints gave the European champions and Premier League leaders one of their toughest tests of the league campaign so far, but James Ward-Prowse's red card swung the game in the Blues' favour and they ran out 3-1 winners at Stamford Bridge.

Both teams have been finalists in the last four seasons, but both came out on the losing side - Chelsea on penalties to Manchester City in 2019, when Kepa Arrizabalaga infamously defied then boss Maurizio Sarri, and Southampton in a 3-2 thriller against Manchester United two years earlier.

The hosts come into this game off the back of four straight wins - including 4-0 and 7-0 doddles against Malmo and Norwich in the past week alone - but Thomas Tuchel will inevitably ring the changes, with of Kepa, Malang Sarr, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Hakim Ziyech all expected to start.

Southampton have rotated significantly in the previous two rounds, and while Ralph Hasenhuttl may switch things up less against a fellow top-flight side, there should still be starts for the likes of Fraser Forster, Nathan Tella and Moussa Djenepo - while Chelsea loanee Armando Broja will be unavailable against his parent club.

Chelsea have not lost to Southampton in three previous League Cup meetings - the last of which took place back in November 1997.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 26 October

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

VPN guide

(Image credit: PA)

If you’re out of the country for a round of the Carabao Cup, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

Image ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

Image NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time. View Deal

Image Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month! View Deal

UK TV rights

Sky Sports have exclusive rights to the competition, showing games from all-rounds - including both two-legged semi-finals and the final.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com