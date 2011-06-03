Demba Ba out of Senegal qualifier
By app
DAKAR - Demba Ba, who scored a dramatic winner for Senegal in their last Nations Cup qualifier, has been forced to withdraw from Saturday's return game against Cameroon because of injury, the Senegal Press Agency APS reported.
The West Ham United striker picked up a groin injury in his last game of the English league season and misses Senegal's trip to Yaounde this weekend, the agency quoted team officials as saying.
Ba scored a stoppage-time winner in March when Senegal beat Cameroon 1-0 at home to maintain their 100 percent record in the 2012 Nations Cup qualifiers and go five points clear of Cameroon.
