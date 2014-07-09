Fulham seal Stafylidis loan from Leverkusen

The one-cap Greece international made just seven Bundesliga appearances last term as Sebastian Boenisch was preferred at left-back.

He will now seek to make an impact in England as Felix Magath aims to guide Fulham back to the Premier League following last season's relegation.

Fulham have the option to sign the 20-year-old permanently at the end of his loan spell.

The Craven Cottage club, who begin the season with a trip to Ipswich Town on August 9, completed a big-money move for Leeds United striker Ross McCormack on Tuesday.