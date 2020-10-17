Getafe vs Barcelona live stream, 8pm BST, La Liga TV

Barcelona will be looking to make it three wins from four when they take on Getafe on Saturday, a week before the first Clasico of the campaign.

Lionel Messi’s flirtation with the exit door overshadowed Barcelona’s summer, with under-fire president Josep Bartemou still in situ despite mass calls for him to step down.

Many saw Ronald Koeman as an underwhelming choice to succeed Quique Setien in the Camp Nou dugout, but the former Everton, Southampton and Netherlands boss has made a decent start to life back in Barcelona.

His team won their first two games against Villarreal and Celta Vigo by four- and three-goal margins respectively, before being held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla prior to the international break.

Getafe can be a tough nut to crack, particularly at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, but Barcelona will hope their superior firepower produces another victory on Saturday evening.

Getafe were poor last time out, succumbing to a 3-0 defeat by Real Sociedad, but their three matches before that yielded seven points.

Koeman will be without first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is nursing a knee injury, and the hamstrung Jordi Alba. Samuel Umtiti and Junior Firpo are also sidelined.

The Dutchman has employed a 4-2-3-1 formation in his first few matches in charge, with Philippe Coutinho restored to the team in a No.10 role.

Teen sensation Ansu Fati has made himself an automatic pick with his early-season form, but Antoine Griezmann has struggled on the right-hand side of the attack and Koeman might be tempted to try something different this weekend.

Getafe have few injury worries ahead of Saturday’s contest, with reserve goalkeeper Filip Manojlovic the only absentee.

Getafe’s 4-4-2 system is well established under Bordalas, who will instruct his team to remain disciplined and compact out of possession as they seek their fourth clean sheet of the campaign.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST, with the game being shown on La Liga TV in the UK. See below for watching details where you are:

Use a VPN to watch Barcelona vs Levante from outside your country

If you’re abroad for the game, your domestic on-demand services won’t work because the broadcaster knows your location based on your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve dished out for a TV license and don't want to resort to illegal streams which buffer every five seconds.

Don’t worry, though. All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to circumvent such annoyances, assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course. A VPN creates a private connection between whatever device you’re using and the internet, meaning your suppliers’ service can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

1. ExpressVPN (inc. 30-day, money-back guarantee)

FourFourTwo’s tech stablemates TechRadar love its lightning-quick connections, security you can trust, and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 plus plenty more.

It also comes with that money-back guarantee, has 24/7 support, is currently available for a 49% discount and with three months free to make your away days even more profitable than Crystal Palace’s.

2. Nord VPN (inc. 30-day, money-back guarantee): a cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a mere £2.29 per month.

3. IPVanish (inc. seven-day money-back guarantee): slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and can be paid for every three months if required.

How to watch a Barcelona live stream for UK viewers

If you’re based in the UK, good news: La Liga has agreed a UK TV deal with Premier Sports through to the end of 2021/22. And Barcelona's match at home to Celta Vigo will be shown live of Premier Sports 2 and LaLigaTV, with coverage beginning at 7.55pm (GMT).

LaLigaTV, which shows all matches from Spain's top flight, has launched on the Premier Player OTT service and will launch on Sky TV platform by January 2020.

According to its official website: "LaLigaTV will be made available by Premier Sports as part of its channel bundle on Sky TV and the Premier Player OTT streaming service for just £11.99 per month or £99 per year (with pricing and launch date on Virgin TV to be confirmed). Fans will also have the option to add LaLigaTV as a standalone service via Premier Sports, priced at £5.99 per month or £49 per year, once the channel is officially launched on Sky TV and the Premier Player during the coming weeks."

How to watch a Barcelona live stream for US viewers

In the US, beIN Sports and beIN Sports Espanol have the current television rights for La Liga matches.

When it comes to watching online, there are a number of options. There is fuboTV, Sling World Sports and Sling TV, which all come with free seven-day trial, as well as beIN SPORTS Connect, if you have an existing cable subscription.

Remember, if you’re outside the US of A, you can still get on using the VPNs above.

For Canadian residents, beIN Sports is the go-to place for La Liga coverage – and you can subscribe to the channel’s online service for $14.95 a month or $164.95 a year.

When you’re away from Canada, check out the VPN deals above to continue using your subscription.

For the antipodeans among you, the provider of La Liga is – and you won’t believe this – beIN Sports. To stream Barcelona games online, you’ll want a Kayo Sports subscription, which is $25 a month, and starts with a 14-day free trial.

But for those times when you aren’t Down Under, you better have a look at the VPN choices above.

So you’re a cultured Kiwi with a taste for Spanish football? There’s only one thing for it: you need a beIN Sports subscription.

Online deals work out as $19.78 a month (with a free two-week trial), while an annual subscription is $197.80.

Whenever you make the long journey to anywhere that isn’t New Zealand, don’t forget to look over the VPN deals above so you don’t miss out.

