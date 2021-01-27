Hibernian v Rangers live stream: how to watch the Scottish Premiership wherever you are in the world

Hibernian v Rangers live stream, Sky Sports, Wednesday 27 January, 7.45pm GMT

Rangers will be looking for their 23rd win of the Scottish Premiership season when they face Hibernian.

It is only a matter of time before Steven Gerrard’s side get their hands on the title, with Celtic now 23 points adrift of their arch-rivals. The champions do have three games in hand, but Rangers would still have a commanding lead even if Celtic took maximum points from those contests. Gerrard may even have half an eye on becoming only the fourth team in Scottish top-flight history to go an entire season unbeaten, following in the footsteps of Celtic in 1897/98 and 2016/17, and the Rangers side of 1898/99.

The former Liverpool captain will be urging his players to remain focused despite their healthy points advantage at the top. Rangers delivered a below-par performance against Motherwell 10 days ago and were held to a 1-1 draw, but they bounced back brilliantly in a 5-0 thrashing of Ross County last time out. Gerrard will want more of the same against Hibernian, although their upcoming opponents will provide stiffer opposition.

Jack Ross’ side have won only one of their last league five games, but they still have the quality to hurt Rangers if the runaway leaders allow complacency to creep in. Moreover, they have avoided defeat in their last two Premiership outings, holding Celtic to a 1-1 draw before beating Kilmarnock 2-0 at Easter Road. Hibernian currently sit fourth in the table, just six points behind Neil Lennon’s side. Ross will be unable to call upon Joe Newell and Sean Mackie as Hibs attempt to become the first team to take points off Rangers this term.

The Gers will have to make do without George Edmundsson, Jordan Jones, Scott Arfield and Nikola Katic. Having drawn 2-2 on their last trip to Easter Road, Rangers will be taking nothing for granted on Wednesday.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

