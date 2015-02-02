Hull winger Ince joins Derby on loan deal
Hull City winger Tom Ince has joined Derby County on loan until the end of the season.
Ince will add flair and depth to Derby's attacking ranks as they chase a return to the Premier League.
Steve McClaren's side sit second in the Championship and have not played in the top flight since 2008.
The 23-year-old, who was on loan at Nottingham Forest earlier this season, has made seven appearances for Hull since joining from Blackpool in August.
