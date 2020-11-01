Inter willing to sell Christian Eriksen less than a year after Tottenham transfer – report

Christian Eriksen’s Inter career could be approaching an end, according to recent reports.

The Denmark international moved to San Siro from Tottenham last January but has struggled to replicate his Premier League form in Serie A.

Eriksen has only made 11 starts in Italy’s top flight since joining up with Antonio Conte’s squad at the start of the year.

He has contributed only three goals and three assists in Serie A and the Europa League so far in his Inter career.

And Antonio Conte is reportedly willing to let Eriksen go in the upcoming January transfer window.

Calciomercato, an Italian publication, write that Inter will listen to offers for the former Tottenham attacking midfielder.

Despite his underwhelming displays in Serie A to date, a host of Italian clubs are interested in securing Eriksen’s signature.

The report mentions Milan, Lazio, Juventus and Roma as sides who are keeping close tabs on the situation.

Eriksen left Spurs on poor terms in January, with many supporters disappointed with his decision to run down his contract.

The fact he had just a few months remaining on his Tottenham deal meant Inter were able to sign him for a cut-price fee of £17m.

Conte has supposedly made up his mind on the Dane, though, and Inter are willing to sanction his departure for £18m.

Meanwhile, Le10Sport report that Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also registered an interest in Eriksen.

The player himself may welcome the chance to move on, particularly as Denmark will compete in the European Championship next summer.

His relationship with Conte is thought to be strained and rival clubs could take advantage of that situation.

Inter are currently fifth in the Serie A table after taking 11 points from their first six games of the season.

Conte’s side, who drew 2-2 with Parma on Saturday, face Atalanta next weekend.

