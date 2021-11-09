Juventus set to let star leave for FREE in January - triggering a transfer scramble among Premier League clubs

Juventus could be set to release Aaron Ramsey from his contract 18 months early - leaving a host of Premier League teams to scrap it out for his signature.

Reports from Calciomercato suggest that the Welsh midfielder is no longer in the plans of Max Allegri and could be let go of early from his contract. Ramsey is said to be one of the highest-earning British players anywhere in the world in Serie A, collecting around £400,000 a week.

Ramsey's release could ignite a bidding war, too - just as it did in 2019 when he left Arsenal.

Originally signed from Cardiff City, Ramsey won three FA Cups with the Gunners, scoring the winning goal in two finals and enjoying much of his best form alongside now-manager Mikel Arteta. It was a different directorial team that let him go originally - Raul Sanlehhi and Unai Emery - and there is hope among fans that the midfielder could return to the Emirates.

Ramsey is set to turn 31 on Boxing Day, however, and doesn't fit the age profile of recent Arsenal signings. Though he would add goals from midfield and provide much-needed cover - especially when Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny depart for the Africa Cup of Nations - it seems unlikely that Arteta will make a move for his ex-teammate.

One club who have been linked and could pounce, however, are newly-monied Newcastle. The Magpies could well afford to outbid other suitors and Eddie Howe would relish a star with the dynamism and work-rate of Ramsey - not to mention his prowess in the penalty area. Similarities to Joe Willock exist, though, and the Juventus player's injury issues may well be a sticking point.

Everton have also been mentioned in relation to the Wales star's services - and they might well look to add a bit of grit to their midfield. The Toffees have recently been without Abdoulaye Doucoure, Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison and Ramsey's specific skillset would give them more legs in midfield as well as another threat in and around the area.

Fellow Merseysiders Liverpool could also look at Ramsey. As a squad player in a 4-3-3, the Welshman would be a good fit, provide another option in a midfield that has already lost Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott to injury this season and give a level of experience that Jurgen Klopp may welcome - while remaining well within budget.

One team who will perhaps be out of the race, meanwhile, is Tottenham Hotspur. A hero of Gunners sides over the past decade, Ramsey has mentioned in the past that he would not move across to the other side of north London - despite interest in the past couple of years for his services.