Leicester City v Everton live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Leicester City v Everton live stream, Amazon Prime, Wednesday 16 December, 18.00pm GMT

Leicester and Everton will both be looking to build on recent wins when they go head-to-head at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes dispatched Brighton with a minimum of fuss on Sunday evening, with a 3-0 victory moving them to within a point of the top of the table. Given that Liverpool and Tottenham’s meeting at Anfield is scheduled for Thursday night, a home win here would move the Foxes back to the summit. Leicester are 23/20 to win with 888Sport.

Only Liverpool and Chelsea have scored more goals than Brendan Rodgers’ side so far this season, while Leicester have kept five clean sheets in their last six home games in all competitions. The Foxes ended last season in poor form, but they have already put that slump behind them and look well-positioned to challenge for the top four this time around.

Everton will hope to join them in that race. A 1-0 victory over Chelsea at the weekend was important, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side had failed to win six of their previous seven league games. The Italian will hope that Saturday’s success was the start of a winning run which lifts Everton back into the Champions League places. Everton are 23/10 to win with 888Sport.

Their clean sheet against Chelsea was Everton’s first since the opening day of the season, when they won 1-0 at Tottenham. Keeping things tighter at the back will be essential to the Toffees’ chances of a successful season. A draw is 13/5 with Betfred.

Wilfred Ndidi made his long-awaited return at the weekend and will start in Rodgers’ midfield here. Defensive trio Ricardo Pereira, Daniel Amartey and Caglar Soyuncu are still missing, but Timothy Castagne could return to the matchday squad following a spell on the treatment table with a thigh problem.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is a long-term absentee for Everton, but Ancelotti is set to welcome Seamus Coleman back to his side. James Rodriguez is a doubt, while Fabian Delph and Lucas Digne will definitely miss out.

Kick-off is at 18.00pm GMT and the game is being shown on Amazon Prime in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

WATCH THIS GAME

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this weekend

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don't want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you 380 matches live to stream on-demand, plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

