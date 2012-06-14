Lewandowski laughs of Real rumours

The highly-rated 23-year-old has been attracting widespread interest across Europe after netting 30 goals last season as Dortmund retained their Bundesliga title.

Lewandowski scored the opening goal of Euro 2012 in Poland's 1-1 draw with Greece, and speculation is rife that Los Blancos and Premier League giants Manchester United are battling it out to secure his signature.

However, when asked of interest from Real, the powerful front-man told Kicker: "Really? This is a new one for me.

"That's what my agent is doing. I'm not interested at the moment.

"Even something like my agent being asked whether he had been a guest of [Real Madrid head coach] Jose Mourinho, since he had been in Warsaw.

"He made a joke and said: ‘Of course! If Robert scores four goals during the Euros, he’ll go to Mourinho.’ Then this becomes a big deal."

United are thought to be leading the race to sign the striker after Poland head coach Franciszek Smuda last week claimed a move to Old Trafford was a done deal.