Liverpool transfer news: Paris Saint-Germain line up Mohamed Salah as Kylian Mbappe replacement

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah could be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain as a high-profile replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

According to Telefoot, PSG have made contact with Salah’s representatives to gauge his interest in joining the club this summer.

The Egyptian forward has regularly been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid over recent years, but is now a target for the reigning French champions too.

He has maintained his own high standards in a Liverpool team that have struggled to replicate their dominant performances on the way to last season’s Premier league title.

Salah has 19 goals, leaving him level with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane at the top of the scoring charts, but Sadio Mane is way down on his previous total.

With Mbappe’s contract situation still unresolved, PSG are exploring who they could bring in as a replacement if the 22-year-old decides to leave.

His current deal expires next June and there are conflicting reports as to whether or not he is willing to commit his future to the club.

This season, Mbappe has overtaken Neymar as the undisputed star of the PSG project, with a series of electrifying performances in the Champions League marking him out as a future Ballon d’Or winner.

The French international, who helped his country win the World Cup in 2018, has 33 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Able to play on either wing, or through the middle, he built on a hat-trick at the Nou Camp with a brace at the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich.

Mbappe’s goals helped give PSG a 3-2 win going into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against the holders, who narrowly beat them in last year’s final.