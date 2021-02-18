Liverpool transfer news: PSG name asking price for Kylian Mbappe amid contractual uncertainty

Paris Saint-Germain have placed a £173m price tag on in-demand star Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

The France international was the standout performer as PSG thumped Barcelona 4-1 on Tuesday.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick at the Camp Nou as Mauricio Pochettino’s side took a commanding lead in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

The World Cup winner refused to be drawn on his future after the game , stating that he would not be making any decisions based on 90 minutes of football.

Mbappe is under contract at the Parc des Princes until 2022, and recent reports suggest he is willing to let that deal run down before making a decision about his long-term future.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are among the clubs who have been linked with a move for the former Monaco forward.

Madrid are thought to be at the front of the queue to sign Mbappe should he choose to seek pastures new, but Jurgen Klopp’s side are also part of the conversation.

Juventus and Manchester City have also been spoken of as potential destinations for the Frenchman.

And according to La Parisien , PSG will demand £173m for their prized asset this summer.

The Ligue 1 champions are not willing to let their star man leave on the cheap, despite the fact he will have only 12 months remaining on his contract when the transfer market reopens for business.

PSG are still hopeful of tying Mbappe down to an extended deal, although the player does not seem to be in any rush to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Indeed, the 22-year-old appears keen to keep his options open for the time being.

But the report in the French publication states that none of Mbappe’s four main suitors are put off by PSG’s enormous asking price.

