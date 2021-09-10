Liverpool transfer news: Reds plotting Jude Bellingham swoop

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a big-money move for Jude Bellingham next summer.

Jurgen Klopp is rumoured to have made the Borussia Dortmund midfielder his top target. Manchester United are also believed to be interested in the teenager.

According to the Daily Star, the Reds could splash out a club-record £80 million for the 18-year-old, who win his eighth England cap in the Three Lions' 4-0 win over Andorra at Wembley on Sunday.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City for an initial £25 million in July last year - making him the most expensive 17-year-old of all time.

It didn't take him long to nail down a regular place in the starting 11, and he recently passed 50 appearances for the Black and Yellows.

The German giants have long served as a stepping stone for some of the game's hottest properties, and Bellingham sits alongside Erling Haaland as one of their most valuable current assets.

Liverpool lost key midfield cog Georginio Wijnaldum after his contract expired in June and are yet to replace the Dutchmen.

Harvey Elliott - another 18-year-old with massive potential - has started and impressed in the Reds' last two games - a 2-0 win over Burnley and the 1-1 draw with Chelsea - but Klopp is said to see Bellingham as the perfect fit for his side.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

NOW READ

LIVERPOOL Was Liverpool's quiet transfer window a missed opportunity?

QUIZ! Can you name all the clubs in this season's Champions League?

FOOTBALL MANAGER 2022 All we know about the new game so far