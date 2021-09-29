Liverpool transfer news: Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma out to impress Reds scouts against Man United

Liverpool scouts will be watching Arnaut Danjuma with interest when Villarreal face Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday, according to reports.

The former Bournemouth winger, who joined the Spanish side this summer, is viewed as a potential successor to Sadio Mane, Voetbal International writes.

Danjuma scored against Atalanta in Villarreal’s opening European game, a 2-2 home draw, and is set to feature again at Old Trafford.

Sources have told the outlet that the 24-year-old continues to be monitored closely by the Reds, after Jurgen Klopp showed interest in him a year ago.

Liverpool are starting to plan for the future, with Mane’s contract set to expire at the end of next season and the Senegal star turning 30 in April.

Netherlands international Danjuma is a similar profile of player, as he operates from the left wing but likes to cut inside and offer a goal threat from central positions.

The former PSV and Club Brugge forward spent two seasons with Bournemouth from 2019 to 2021, but the Cherries were relegated from the Premier League in an injury-hit debut campaign for the youngster.

Last term he excelled in the Championship, scoring 15 league goals and winning the supporters’ player of the year award before earning a move to La Liga.

The Dutchman has started brightly under Unai Emery, scoring three goals in six games in all competitions, and there would be no better way to impress Liverpool scouts than by making a mark against their rivals United.

Danjuma started the season on the bench but has now started the last two league games for Villarreal, who sit 11th in the La Liga standings.

