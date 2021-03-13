Luton Town v Swansea City live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Swansea City v Stoke City live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 13 March, 12.15pm GMT

Swansea City have the chance to put pressure on Watford by moving into the top two of the Championship when they travel to Luton on Saturday lunchtime.

The Swans are currently in third place, but only trail the Hornets on goal difference and have a game in hand over the Vicarage Road side in a thrilling race for promotion to the Premier League.

With leaders Norwich 10 points clear on top of the table and in superb form, there looks to be just one automatic promotion place left up for grabs.

And Swansea can lay down a marker by leapfrogging Watford ahead of their trip to Cardiff later on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Brentford remain firmly in contention, sitting three points behind the pair, while Reading in fifth sit three points further back and can’t be ruled out yet.

Luton are currently down in 16th place, 12 points clear of safety, as they look to consolidate a solid mid-table finish.

Swansea could only draw 1-1 at Blackburn last time out, while Luton fell to a 3-0 defeat against Norwich.

Sonny Bradley and Tom Lockyer are injured for the hosts, but Glen Rea could return to fitness.

Swansea defender Marc Guehi’s involvement is in doubt and Paul Arriola remains sidelined, but Ryan Bennett is available again after injury.

Kick-off is at 12.15pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Swansea City v Stoke City live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal