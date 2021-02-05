Manchester City transfer news: Premier League leaders prepare £100 million bid for Erling Haaland

Manchester City are ready to spend £100million this summer to beat rivals to the signature of Erling Haaland, whose release clause is activated next year.

The Norwegian striker has been a revelation for Borussia Dortmund, taking his superb RB Salzburg form into the much more demanding Bundesliga.

He ended last season with 44 goals overall, across his spells at both clubs, despite only turning 20 in July.

Tall, quick, powerful and utterly clinical in front of goal, Haaland continues to be linked with a move away from Dortmund just over a year since joining them.

A host of Europe’s top clubs, including Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United, have been monitoring the youngster’s remarkable progress, but Man City are looking to steal a march on the competition.

It’s understood that a £68million release clause in Haaland’s contract kicks in next year, but City are willing to pay even more than that to ensure they get their man this summer, according to The Mirror.

With Sergio Aguero’s contract soon to expire, and Gabriel Jesus continuing to be erratic in front of goal, Pep Guardiola wants a leading striker he can rely on to finish chances.

Haaland has been identified as the perfect solution but would come at a huge cost, particularly if City hope to wrap up a deal at the end of the season.

They believe it would take £100million to secure Haaland, making him the most expensive signing in the history of English football.

In a testing season for Dortmund, who find themselves sixth in the table and outside of the European places on goal difference, Haaland has continued to shine.

He has 22 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions, but is behind both Eintracht Frankfurt’s Andre Silva and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski in the race to be the Bundesliga’s top scorer.

