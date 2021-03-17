Manchester United transfer news: Club open talks with Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic

Manchester United have made contact with Nikola Milenkovic’s agent ahead of a potential summer move, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the lookout for a new centre-back as he attempts to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title.

United are currently second in the table but they are still 14 points adrift of Manchester City in top spot.

The Red Devils are yet to mount a sustained challenge for the championship since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Solskjaer looks set to be rewarded with a new contract after overseeing progress at Old Trafford, but he will be expected to get his hands on a trophy sooner rather than later.

The Norwegian has identified the heart of the backline as an area that United need to strengthen.

The club have been linked with a host of names in recent weeks, including Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres and Ibrahima Konate.

Milenkovic is another player who has been mentioned as a potential target for United, who want to secure a long-term partner for Harry Maguire.

And according to Calciomercato , the Red Devils have already begun talks with the Fiorentina stopper’s agent.

The Italian outlet states that United have been in touch with Fali Ramadani, who represents the Serbia international.

Milenkovic is thought to be available for around £30m this summer, making him an affordable option for the Premier League giants.

United could face competition for his signature, though, with Tottenham and Liverpool also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.

And the Premier League trio could also be forced to battle for his signature with Inter, who have sounded Milenkovic out as a potential replacement for Milan Skriniar.

United return to action on Thursday night when they face AC Milan in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to feature against his former club at San Siro, with the scores locked at 1-1 from the first meeting between the sides.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FFT FEATURE Son Heung-min's incredible journey to the top: how the Tottenham star made it

THE XG DEBATE Is anyone really that annoyed by expected goals? Football's strangest new culture war

QUIZ! Can you name the 50 most valuable national teams in the world?