Manchester United transfer news: Edinson Cavani tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer

Paul Ince believes Edinson Cavani will leave Manchester United at the end of the season.

The Uruguay international has performed well since signing a one-year deal at Old Trafford in October.

However, Cavani has recently been linked with a move to Boca Juniors, and his father has suggested he wants to return to South America this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed such suggestions earlier this week, but Ince fears the striker will be plying his trade elsewhere next term.

“Cavani has come in and he’s been a revelation. I know we talk about [Bruno] Fernandes coming in and being very, very good, but Cavani, he’s a natural goalscorer,” the former United midfielder told talkSPORT .

“As well as [Anthony] Martial and [Marcus] Rashford can do up front, when you talk about natural goalscorers, Cavani has showed that when he plays, the runs he makes, he knows where the space is and knows how to score.

“Whether he decides to stay or not I don’t know. When you look at the team against Manchester City and how they played he might be thinking ‘well, is this the way they’re going to go next year, am I going to get as many games? I’m not getting any younger’.

“I can see him going. All this social media stuff has not gone down well, it’s a little bit pathetic to be fair, and I can see why Cavani is a little upset about it.

“All the angles look like he will go, but hopefully he’ll leave with a few more goals in the back of the net for United.”

United drew 1-1 with AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Amad Diallo put the Red Devils ahead with his first goal for the club, but Simon Kjaer converted a late equaliser.

Solskjaer’s side resume their Premier League campaign against West Ham on Sunday.

