Manchester United transfer news: Juventus willing to offer Paulo Dybala for Paul Pogba

Juventus could offer Paulo Dybala to Manchester United as part of a deal for Paul Pogba, according to reports in Italy.

The France international is out of contract at Old Trafford in 2022, and United could be forced to listen to offers to him this summer unless the midfielder puts pen to paper on a new deal.

Real Madrid and PSG have both been linked with the World Cup winner, and Juventus are also keen to re-sign their former player.

Pogba won the Serie A title in each of his four seasons in Turin between 2012 and 2016.

He has yet to get his hands on the Premier League crown, however, and is thought to be considering his options ahead of the summer.

According to Tuttosport , Juve are preparing to make a move for Pogba at the end of the campaign.

The Bianconeri are looking to revamp their squad after a disappointing season which looks set to end with them failing to win the Serie A title for the first time since 2011.

Andrea Pirlo’s side are currently third in the table and sit 10 points behind leaders Inter.

Juventus were also knocked out of the Champions League last month and have now failed to reach the semi-finals of the competition in the last four seasons.

Pogba is on the club’s list of targets as they seek to strengthen their midfield ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

And Juve could use Dybala as a makeweight in any deal taking Pogba back to Turin.

The Italian outfit are keen to lower United’s asking price, and offering Dybala in part-exchange would allow them to spend less cash on the Frenchman.

The Argentine attacker is also out of contract in 2022 and could be on the move in the coming months.

Dybala has been linked with United in the past, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would no doubt consider any proposal involving the former Palermo star.

